BREAKING: heavy police presence on 8th St.

This is a developing story.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - There is a heavy police presence on 8th St.

Officers were dispatched to a high priority assault call at around 7:40 a.m. The situation on the 2500 block of 8th St. was ongoing at 9 a.m., with police still maintaining an active presence in the area.

KAUZ reporter Michael Grace is on the scene.

This is a developing story. Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.

