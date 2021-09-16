Power being restored after outage in Electra, Vernon areas

WILBARGER COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - Crews are starting to restore power in the Electra and Vernon areas after a reported outage on Thursday.

Provider Southwest Rural Electric Association reportedly had more than 10,000 outages west of I-44. Officials said the extended outage was the result of equipment failure inside an AEP switch station which their power supplier ties into. Outages were also reported in parts of Oklahoma.

The Southwest Rural Electric Outage Map shows that power is quickly being restored to customers who were affected.

If you still have an outage, you can report it by calling Southwest Rural Electric at 1-833-590-0353.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.