Relief from the heat is on the way

By Garrett James
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Thursday, we are looking at hotter weather. Today, we will have a high of 92 with mostly sunny skies. We may see a stray shower in our western counties this morning. However, by this afternoon, we will dry out and lose our rain chances. Overnight tonight, we will have a low of 66 with clearing skies. Heading into Friday, the heat will continue. Friday, we will have a high of 95 with sunny skies. This weekend, we will continue to see the mid-90s. We will have sunny skies with no rain chances during the weekend. However, by the middle of next week, the weather pattern looks to change. We will have a fall-like cold front come through. When this happens, we will drop down into the mid-80s. With this cold front, there are a few question marks in the forecast. A couple of things that aren’t quite known are the rain chances and the timing of the front. We may see a few showers and storms along the cold front. However, that will be dependant on the timing of the cold front.

