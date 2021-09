WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - South winds will increase some as we head into the weekend, pushing temperatures up a bit. Most highs will rise into the middle 90s. We may even see temps try to get close to 100 by next Monday. A strong fall-like cold front arrives on Tuesday with north winds a nice drop in temperatures for the middle of next week.

