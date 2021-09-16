Suspect at center of WF manhunt in custody

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The suspect at the center of a manhunt in Wichita Falls has been arrested.

According to Wichita Falls police, around 9:30 Thursday morning, someone saw a man covered in mud who they believed to be the man at the center of a manhunt that started Wednesday afternoon.

He was then seen running behind a Walgreens by Fairway and Kell Blvd. around 9:52, and taken into custody right after.

Police have identified him as 37-year-old Jeramie Hockett.

The manhunt started Wednesday after police were called to a liquor store where Hockett allegedly tried to pass a fake check.

When officers tried to put him in handcuffs, law enforcement said he took off running into nearby brush.

Hockett was wanted out of Colorado for a felony theft charge, in addition to burglary charges in Wichita Falls.

Hockett is currently charged with evading detention or arrest.

He is wanted out of Colorado for criminal impersonation, theft and attempted escape.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.