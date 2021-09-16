Texas restaurant employee assaulted after recording group who fled without paying

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division released surveillance video of multiple suspects wanted after assaulting a Denny’s employee.

Police say the incident took place on September 5 in the 900 block of N. Wilcrest, on the west side of Houston.

The suspects are accused of eating $74 dollars worth of food before fleeing without paying, police state.

Video surveillance shows the suspects walking out and taking their leftovers to a vehicle outside. That’s when an employee followed them out and started recording them with her cell phone.

A woman stepped out of the suspects’ vehicle and began assaulting the worker, who then walks back into the restaurant.

The suspects begin to drive off when the female suspect steps back out of the vehicle, follows the worker back into the restaurant, and begins to assault her again.

You can watch the surveillance footage below.

