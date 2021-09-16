Two minors arrested for elementary school vandalism

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Two 12-year-olds have been arrested in connection to vandalism at John Tower Elementary.

The two were arrested for burglary of a building and criminal mischief.

According to police, since the property damage is estimated around $55,000, it is a felony three charge.

A third minor was confirmed to be a witness and not an accomplice, according to police.

Authorities say the two arrested also attended the school.

They will now go to juvenile detention.

