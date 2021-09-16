‘Viva MSU!’ celebrates Hispanic culture on campus

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Students, faculty and staff got a chance to experience some Hispanic culture during Midwestern State University‘s ‘Viva MSU!’

The event was held by the Sunwatcher statue on campus and hosted by MSU Texas along with the Mosaic Cross Cultural Center, an on-campus organization that recognizes and celebrates all the cultures of students that walk the campus of MSU Texas.

“Last year obviously we didn’t get to do anything but this year I feel like it’s bringing it back,” said Jessiena Pando, sophomore at MSU Texas. “It’s showing our culture to all the new students and the ones that were here last year. So I think it’s a very big deal.”

The Zavala Hispanic Cultural Initiative also had their dancers performing along with other live musicians.

