WF Regional Airport traffic on the rise

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Airline travel is lifting off again, but at the Wichita Falls Regional Airport, things are moving a bit slower.

John Burrus, the Director of Aviation for the City of Wichita Falls says while traffic may be up 100% across the country compared to this time last year, it’s only up 44% in Wichita Falls.

“I think a lot of it has to do with COVID,” Burrus said. “I think our local business community is now working remotely.”

With business staying home, flights are at about 53% capacity compared to their normal 85%. While the bulk of the passengers these days are airmen, there are some flying out of necessity, like Zacahry Schenk, a Wichita Falls native now living in New York.

“I came back for a family emergency. Normally, we drive but this is the first time I’ve flown back since I’ve been up there,” Schenk said.

Right now the airport has three flights going out each day, and after October 8th, that number will bump up to four.

And, while we wait for ‘that’ future, there is good news for those looking to catch a flight, less traffic means cheap tickets.

“If you’re gonna fly out of Wichita Falls or want to experience it, now is the time to do it,” Burrus said.

