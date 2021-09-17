2 deaths, 118 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Two deaths and 118 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Wichita County for Friday.

72 Wichita County residents are currently hospitalized. 726 new cases were reported this week, with 86% being unvaccinated. Out of the 13 deaths, three were vaccinated.

Date DEATHS AGES NEW CASES HOSPITALIZED Monday, September 13, 2021 4 50s (2), 60s, 80s 191 95 Tuesday, September 14, 2021 5 40s, 60s (2), 80s (2) 123 82 Wednesday, September 15, 2021 1 50s 200 74 Thursday, September 16, 2021 1 50s 94 73 Friday, September 17, 2021 2 70s, 60s 118 72

Last week, there were a total of seven COVID-19 related deaths, 762 new cases, and 85 hospitalizations. 93% of new cases were not vaccinated.

United Regional reported Friday that they have 85 patients hospitalized with COVID-19; this number includes patients outside of Wichita County.

The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District has returned to daily rather than weekly reporting of COVID-19 case numbers, hospitalizations and deaths. Monday’s numbers will include numbers from Saturday and Sunday. They will also report reinfection and vaccine data on Fridays.

The Health District has 118 new cases to report today, bringing the total of new cases for the week ending September 17, 2021, to 726. There were 13 deaths total reported; Case 16,648 (50s), Case 16,924 (60s), Case 18,863 (80+), Case 18,744 (50s), Case 19,778 (80+), Case 19,294 (80+, vaccinated Moderna), Case 18,594 (40s), Case 17,902 (60s,vaccinated Pfizer), Case 17,883 (60s, vaccinated Pfizer,) Case 18,690 (50s), Case 18,949 (50s), Case 19,293 (70s), Case 17,839 (60s).

For the week ending September 17, 2021, there are 726 new cases, 72 hospitalizations, and 631 new recoveries. The percentage of new cases who were not vaccinated is 86%.

To date, Wichita County has had 159 reinfections (up 14), and of those, 18 are currently active cases. There is also a total of 554 vaccine breakthrough cases. Of the 104 new breakthrough cases; 98 are symptomatic, 22 were hospitalized, and 9 are currently hospitalized with COVID-related symptoms.

For the week ending September 17, 2021, the positivity rate is 23%.

Total Hospitalizations = 72

Stable - 45, Critical - 27

Age Range Stable Critical 0-5 1 0 6-10 0 0 11-19 0 0 20-29 1 0 30-39 3 3 40-49 6 6 50-59 8 8 60-69 8 8 70-79 9 2 80+ 9 0

