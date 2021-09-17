City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

2 deaths, 118 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.(WXIX Photo)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Two deaths and 118 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Wichita County for Friday.

72 Wichita County residents are currently hospitalized. 726 new cases were reported this week, with 86% being unvaccinated. Out of the 13 deaths, three were vaccinated.

DateDEATHSAGESNEW CASESHOSPITALIZED
Monday, September 13, 2021450s (2), 60s, 80s19195
Tuesday, September 14, 2021540s, 60s (2), 80s (2)12382
Wednesday, September 15, 2021150s20074
Thursday, September 16, 2021150s9473
Friday, September 17, 2021270s, 60s11872

Last week, there were a total of seven COVID-19 related deaths, 762 new cases, and 85 hospitalizations. 93% of new cases were not vaccinated.

United Regional reported Friday that they have 85 patients hospitalized with COVID-19; this number includes patients outside of Wichita County.

The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District has returned to daily rather than weekly reporting of COVID-19 case numbers, hospitalizations and deaths. Monday’s numbers will include numbers from Saturday and Sunday. They will also report reinfection and vaccine data on Fridays.

The Health District has 118 new cases to report today, bringing the total of new cases for the week ending September 17, 2021, to 726. There were 13 deaths total reported; Case 16,648 (50s), Case 16,924 (60s), Case 18,863 (80+), Case 18,744 (50s), Case 19,778 (80+), Case 19,294 (80+, vaccinated Moderna), Case 18,594 (40s), Case 17,902 (60s,vaccinated Pfizer), Case 17,883 (60s, vaccinated Pfizer,) Case 18,690 (50s), Case 18,949 (50s), Case 19,293 (70s), Case 17,839 (60s).

For the week ending September 17, 2021, there are 726 new cases, 72 hospitalizations, and 631 new recoveries. The percentage of new cases who were not vaccinated is 86%.

To date, Wichita County has had 159 reinfections (up 14), and of those, 18 are currently active cases. There is also a total of 554 vaccine breakthrough cases. Of the 104 new breakthrough cases; 98 are symptomatic, 22 were hospitalized, and 9 are currently hospitalized with COVID-related symptoms.

For the week ending September 17, 2021, the positivity rate is 23%.

Total Hospitalizations = 72

Stable - 45, Critical - 27

Age RangeStableCritical
0-510
6-1000
11-1900
20-2910
30-3933
40-4966
50-5988
60-6988
70-7992
80+90

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say that no officers were injured, but the suspect is down.
Suspect killed in 8th St. standoff after firing at officers
Two suspects have been arrested for vandalism at a local elementary school.
Two minors arrested for elementary school vandalism
The manhunt started off of Seymour Highway Wednesday afternoon.
Wichita Falls manhunt ends with arrest
1 arrested after traffic stop in Wichita Falls
1 arrested after traffic stop in Wichita Falls
Provider Southwest Rural Electric Association was reportedly affected.
Power restored after outage in Electra, Vernon areas

Latest News

United Regional and the WFPD are working together to get old prescription drugs out of homes.
United Regional reports 85 COVID-19 positive patients
Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 24,606 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
1 death, 94 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
1 death, 200 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County