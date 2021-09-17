Child predator sentenced to life in prison

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Life in prison for a convicted child predator, that sentence was handed down Thursday afternoon after a jury found a Wichita Falls man guilty of raping a 12-year-old in her own home.

50-year-old Christopher Lynn Petty was convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child on Wednesday. The crime happened more than five years ago and that girl ended up having Petty’s baby.

The girl, now 18, testified against him. Petty was dating the girl’s mother when this happened.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.