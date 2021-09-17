Fall brings cooler weather

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Tonight for high school football it will be another warm summer evening. By sunset temps do drop into the 80′s, it will not be that windy tonight. This weekend expect more of the same, lots of sunshine and highs around 93. Thankfully relief is on the way. Tuesday a cold front does look to push into Texoma bringing with it a significant drop in temps and rain chances. Tuesday could have a few showers and storms. By Wednesday expect it to actually feel like fall with highs being in the mid 80′s.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.