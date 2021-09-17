More parents are turning to home schooling as pandemic continues

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - As coronavirus cases continue to surge, more families are looking for alternatives to traditional schooling, this includes home school.

“The pandemic has just escalated the amount of people who are saying suddenly we have needs that can’t be met by a large system,” Jean Hall, a home school advocate, said.

Hall adds since the beginning of the pandemic she’s seen an overwhelming interest in breaking away from the brick and mortar classroom.

“These are mostly people who were happy being in the public school system before the pandemic and now for just a variety of reasons the pandemic has made them suddenly say this isn’t working for my family,” Hall said.

Hall adds it’s been a mixed bag of people who are interested, from those who feel schools aren’t safe to those who don’t agree with the safety guidelines in place.

For La’El Pierce, it was anxiety about masking up and dislike of how virtual learning was handled in the second half of the spring 2020 semester that was the final straws in making the switch.

“We struggled and it was hard and that when I was like, this is way harder than home school, I’m going back to that,” Pierce said.

Pierce homeschooled her oldest children years ago and currently does it for her four youngest. She said it’s been a huge success.

“It’s wonderful, I love having them with me,” said Pierce.

For families still interested in making the switch, there are online groups and current home schooling parents who can make the transition as easy as possible.

Hall recommends getting involved with the group called HEAT or Home Educators Around Texoma and joining their Facebook group.

