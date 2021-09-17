City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

NYC restaurant host attacked over vaccine status request

By KAREN MATTHEWS
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Police said a host at a popular New York City restaurant was assaulted by three women from Texas after she asked for proof they had been vaccinated against COVID-19.

In a news release, police said the three women punched the host at Carmine’s on the upper west side repeatedly and broke her necklace Thursday afternoon after she asked for proof of vaccination, which is required to dine inside at New York City restaurants.

The attack left the 24-year-old victim bruised and scratched. She declined medical attention.

The three women were arrested on charges of misdemeanor assault and criminal mischief.

They were given desk appearance tickets and ordered to appear in court on Oct. 5.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say that no officers were injured, but the suspect is down.
Suspect killed in 8th St. standoff after firing at officers
Two suspects have been arrested for vandalism at a local elementary school.
Two minors arrested for elementary school vandalism
The manhunt started off of Seymour Highway Wednesday afternoon.
Wichita Falls manhunt ends with arrest
1 arrested after traffic stop in Wichita Falls
1 arrested after traffic stop in Wichita Falls
Provider Southwest Rural Electric Association was reportedly affected.
Power restored after outage in Electra, Vernon areas

Latest News

Will Fitch, fire captain from Cosumnes Fire Department, and his crew hold a fire line to keep...
Giant California sequoias wrapped in aluminum as fire nears
Ella Hall, a specialist in Books and Manuscripts at Sotheby's, in New York, holds a 1787...
Sotheby’s puts rare U.S. Constitution copy for auction
President Joe Biden speaks from the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Friday,...
Biden, world leaders try to hammer out next steps on climate
September 2021 skywatching tips from NASA