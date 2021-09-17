City Guide
Police: chase suspects connected to August burglary

By Tyler Boydston
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Police have released the identities of two people arrested after a chase Thursday night.

Police said they were conducting surveillance as a result of a burglary in August where several firearms were stolen.

They got a tip that the guns were stored at two locations on 11th St. and Huff St.

When they saw a car leaving one of the locations, they pulled it over and found several stolen firearms.

They then followed another vehicle to the Deluxe Inn on Broad St., where they saw Brian Wadjun meeting Joshua Brown and another suspect who had an active warrant for pawning a gun stolen in the burglary.

They then saw Wadjun and Brown leave, driving down to Seymour Highway.

There, police attempted to pull the car over, but the car kept going, eventually stopping on 5th St., where Brown and Wadjun were arrested.

Police said officers then found two bags of meth weighing about 6.68 grams total, but said the suspects told them it wasn’t theirs.

According to Wichita Falls Police, a third suspect has also been arrested for the burglary in August.

They said Ty McGraw was arrested for burglary of a habitation, and Wichita Falls Police said they expect more charges to be filed in the future.

So far, more than 20 stolen firearms from the burglary have been found.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

