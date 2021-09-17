Rain chances could return to the forecast next week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Friday, the heat will continue. Friday, we will have a high of 95 with sunny skies. This weekend, we will continue to see the mid-90s. We will have sunny skies with no rain chances during the weekend. However, by the middle of next week, the weather pattern looks to change. We will have a fall-like cold front come through. When this happens, we will drop down into the mid-80s. With this cold front, there are a few question marks in the forecast. A couple of things that aren’t quite known are the rain chances and the timing of the front. We may see a few showers and storms along the cold front. However, that will be dependant on the timing of the cold front.

