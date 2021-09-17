City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Rain chances could return to the forecast next week

By Garrett James
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 5:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Friday, the heat will continue. Friday, we will have a high of 95 with sunny skies. This weekend, we will continue to see the mid-90s. We will have sunny skies with no rain chances during the weekend. However, by the middle of next week, the weather pattern looks to change. We will have a fall-like cold front come through. When this happens, we will drop down into the mid-80s. With this cold front, there are a few question marks in the forecast. A couple of things that aren’t quite known are the rain chances and the timing of the front. We may see a few showers and storms along the cold front. However, that will be dependant on the timing of the cold front.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say that no officers were injured, but the suspect is down.
Suspect killed in 8th St. standoff after firing at officers
Two suspects have been arrested for vandalism at a local elementary school.
Two minors arrested for elementary school vandalism
The manhunt started off of Seymour Highway Wednesday afternoon.
Wichita Falls manhunt ends with arrest
Provider Southwest Rural Electric Association was reportedly affected.
Power restored after outage in Electra, Vernon areas
Manhunt underway on Seymour Highway
UPDATE: Manhunt underway on Seymour Highway

Latest News

Summer-Like Weekend Fall-Like Next Week
Tracking a Fall Cool Front for Next Week
Tracking a Fall Cool Front for Next Week
weather
Rain chances could return next week with a cold front
Relief from the heat is on the way