Search committee announced for next MSU President

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The next president of Midwestern State University will be found by a 12-person search committee, announced the Texas Tech University System Board of Regents and Chancellor Tedd L. Mitchell, M.D. on Wednesday.

The committee represents multiple MSU Texas and TTU system constituencies, including regents, faculty, students, donors, alumni, and community members. Each of the 12 committee members is expected to keep his or her respective constituencies informed while helping to identify and screen potential candidates during the nationwide search.

The committee will then forward candidate recommendations to the chancellor and Board of Regents, which will make the final appointment of president.

“We believe this opportunity will attract highly qualified candidates as we search for the university’s next president,” said Mitchell. “Through this collaborative effort, I am confident the right leader will be selected to build on the university’s distinguished success while fulfilling its mission.”

The committee will be led by Mark Griffin, who is currently vice chairman of the TTU System Board of Regents. He previously chaired a separate search committee, which identified and recommended Lori Rice-Spearman as president for TTU Health Science’s Center last year.

“Our committee’s unique perspective will be invaluable in ensuring the MSU Texas community’s voice is heard throughout the search process,” said Griffin. “The Board of Regents understands the importance of this decision and is grateful to the MSU Texas stakeholders and campus community for engaging in the process from which we will ultimately select the 12th president of this fine institution.”

Suzanne Shipley announced her retirement on June 2 after six years as the President of MSU Texas. James Johnston, provost and vice president of academic affairs, has been acting as interim president since Aug. 5.

Members of the search committee are:

