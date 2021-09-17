City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Search committee announced for next MSU President

The search committee will pass its recommendations to the Board of Regents and chancellor, who...
The search committee will pass its recommendations to the Board of Regents and chancellor, who will make the final decision on MSU's next president.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The next president of Midwestern State University will be found by a 12-person search committee, announced the Texas Tech University System Board of Regents and Chancellor Tedd L. Mitchell, M.D. on Wednesday.

The committee represents multiple MSU Texas and TTU system constituencies, including regents, faculty, students, donors, alumni, and community members. Each of the 12 committee members is expected to keep his or her respective constituencies informed while helping to identify and screen potential candidates during the nationwide search.

The committee will then forward candidate recommendations to the chancellor and Board of Regents, which will make the final appointment of president.

“We believe this opportunity will attract highly qualified candidates as we search for the university’s next president,” said Mitchell. “Through this collaborative effort, I am confident the right leader will be selected to build on the university’s distinguished success while fulfilling its mission.”

The committee will be led by Mark Griffin, who is currently vice chairman of the TTU System Board of Regents. He previously chaired a separate search committee, which identified and recommended Lori Rice-Spearman as president for TTU Health Science’s Center last year.

“Our committee’s unique perspective will be invaluable in ensuring the MSU Texas community’s voice is heard throughout the search process,” said Griffin. “The Board of Regents understands the importance of this decision and is grateful to the MSU Texas stakeholders and campus community for engaging in the process from which we will ultimately select the 12th president of this fine institution.”

Suzanne Shipley announced her retirement on June 2 after six years as the President of MSU Texas. James Johnston, provost and vice president of academic affairs, has been acting as interim president since Aug. 5.

Members of the search committee are:

  • Mark Griffin – Vice Chairman and Member, TTU System Board of Regents; President and CEO, The Griffin Companies and Pro Petroleum; Lubbock
  • Glenn Barham – MSU Texas alumnus; Chairman, MSU Texas Comprehensive Campaign Committee; President, Sheppard Air Force Base Military Affairs Committee; Former Mayor, City of Wichita Falls; Former Wichita Falls Police Officer; Wichita Falls
  • Kendra Burris – Deputy Chancellor, Office of the Chancellor, Texas Tech University System; Lubbock
  • Ginger Kerrick Davis – Member of the TTU System Board of Regents; Deputy Director, Exploration Integration and Science Directorate, NASA; Houston
  • Jeff Dillard – MSU Texas donor and Wichita Falls native; President, Cobra Oil & Gas Corporation; Founding Principal, Tailwind Advisors, LP; Fort Worth
  • Tony Fidelie – Former Regent, MSU Texas; Partner, Perdue Brandon Fielder Collins and Mott, LLP; Texas Tech University School of Law and Rawls College of Business alumnus; MSU Texas alumnus; Wichita Falls
  • Reagan Foster – Assistant Athletics Director for Student-Athlete Development/Community Outreach; Staff Senate Chairwoman, MSU Texas; MSU Texas alumna; Wichita Falls
  • Karen Moriarty, DNP, APRN, FNP-BC – Chairperson, Faculty Senate, MSU Texas; Associate Professor, Wilson School of Nursing, MSU Texas; Wichita Falls
  • Oku Okeke – Former Regent, MSU Texas; Customer Service/Facilities Manager, Pratt & Whitney Canada; MSU Texas alumnus; Wichita Falls
  • Austin Strode – President, Student Government Association, MSU Texas; Student, MSU Texas; Wichita Falls
  • Shelley Sweatt, Ed.D. – Former Regent, MSU Texas; President and CEO, The Priddy Foundation; Texas Tech University alumna; Wichita Falls
  • Sam Watson, Ph.D. – Dean and Professor, Prothro-Yeager College of Humanities and Social Sciences, MSU Texas; Wichita Falls

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Manhunt underway on Seymour Highway
UPDATE: Manhunt underway on Seymour Highway
Police say that no officers were injured, but the suspect is down.
Suspect killed in 8th St. standoff after firing at officers
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
Two suspects have been arrested for vandalism at a local elementary school.
Two minors arrested for elementary school vandalism
Helicopter Crash Kills Lineman

Latest News

The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two deaths that happened days apart at the...
Wichita County Sheriff’s Office investigating two deaths at jail this week
Our Hometown Pride Tour continues to make it’s way through Henrietta.
Hometown Pride Tour: Pioneer Reunion Parade
Provider Southwest Rural Electric Association was reportedly affected.
Power restored after outage in Electra, Vernon areas
Zundy Elementary
Mariachi Las Alteñas stops by Zundy Elementary