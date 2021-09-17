Search committee announced for next MSU President
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The next president of Midwestern State University will be found by a 12-person search committee, announced the Texas Tech University System Board of Regents and Chancellor Tedd L. Mitchell, M.D. on Wednesday.
The committee represents multiple MSU Texas and TTU system constituencies, including regents, faculty, students, donors, alumni, and community members. Each of the 12 committee members is expected to keep his or her respective constituencies informed while helping to identify and screen potential candidates during the nationwide search.
The committee will then forward candidate recommendations to the chancellor and Board of Regents, which will make the final appointment of president.
“We believe this opportunity will attract highly qualified candidates as we search for the university’s next president,” said Mitchell. “Through this collaborative effort, I am confident the right leader will be selected to build on the university’s distinguished success while fulfilling its mission.”
The committee will be led by Mark Griffin, who is currently vice chairman of the TTU System Board of Regents. He previously chaired a separate search committee, which identified and recommended Lori Rice-Spearman as president for TTU Health Science’s Center last year.
“Our committee’s unique perspective will be invaluable in ensuring the MSU Texas community’s voice is heard throughout the search process,” said Griffin. “The Board of Regents understands the importance of this decision and is grateful to the MSU Texas stakeholders and campus community for engaging in the process from which we will ultimately select the 12th president of this fine institution.”
Suzanne Shipley announced her retirement on June 2 after six years as the President of MSU Texas. James Johnston, provost and vice president of academic affairs, has been acting as interim president since Aug. 5.
Members of the search committee are:
- Mark Griffin – Vice Chairman and Member, TTU System Board of Regents; President and CEO, The Griffin Companies and Pro Petroleum; Lubbock
- Glenn Barham – MSU Texas alumnus; Chairman, MSU Texas Comprehensive Campaign Committee; President, Sheppard Air Force Base Military Affairs Committee; Former Mayor, City of Wichita Falls; Former Wichita Falls Police Officer; Wichita Falls
- Kendra Burris – Deputy Chancellor, Office of the Chancellor, Texas Tech University System; Lubbock
- Ginger Kerrick Davis – Member of the TTU System Board of Regents; Deputy Director, Exploration Integration and Science Directorate, NASA; Houston
- Jeff Dillard – MSU Texas donor and Wichita Falls native; President, Cobra Oil & Gas Corporation; Founding Principal, Tailwind Advisors, LP; Fort Worth
- Tony Fidelie – Former Regent, MSU Texas; Partner, Perdue Brandon Fielder Collins and Mott, LLP; Texas Tech University School of Law and Rawls College of Business alumnus; MSU Texas alumnus; Wichita Falls
- Reagan Foster – Assistant Athletics Director for Student-Athlete Development/Community Outreach; Staff Senate Chairwoman, MSU Texas; MSU Texas alumna; Wichita Falls
- Karen Moriarty, DNP, APRN, FNP-BC – Chairperson, Faculty Senate, MSU Texas; Associate Professor, Wilson School of Nursing, MSU Texas; Wichita Falls
- Oku Okeke – Former Regent, MSU Texas; Customer Service/Facilities Manager, Pratt & Whitney Canada; MSU Texas alumnus; Wichita Falls
- Austin Strode – President, Student Government Association, MSU Texas; Student, MSU Texas; Wichita Falls
- Shelley Sweatt, Ed.D. – Former Regent, MSU Texas; President and CEO, The Priddy Foundation; Texas Tech University alumna; Wichita Falls
- Sam Watson, Ph.D. – Dean and Professor, Prothro-Yeager College of Humanities and Social Sciences, MSU Texas; Wichita Falls
