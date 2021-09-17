Suspect arrested for assault that landed man in hospital

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A man has been arrested, accused of punching a man so hard that the victim had to undergo surgery.

According to Wichita Falls Police, they were called to a a gas station on Jacksboro Highway, where the suspect had taken off after punching the victim.

Investigators said the victim saw the suspect, Dawaylon Raymond, talking to his girlfriend outside the store after she went in to pay for gas.

The victim said Raymond approached him and asked if he wanted drugs and he told him no.

He said the man then opened the car door after the victim’s girlfriend got in, and the victim told him to leave him alone.

That’s when Raymond allegedly punched him in the jaw and took off.

The victim had to go into surgery and had two metal plates and eight metal screws implanted in his jaw as a result.

In a separate case, police were called to a hotel down the road from that gas station.

A woman told investigators she went there to meet a man to sell him homemade wigs, but when she went to his hotel room, there were multiple people there.

She said a man there known as “Tank” locked the door behind her and asked to look at her phone but she told him no. Police later identified “Tank” as Raymond.

She told investigators he then took her clothes off and touched her inappropriately.

Raymond has been charged with aggravated assault and indecent assault.

Raymond’s bond has been set at $22,500.

