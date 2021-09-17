City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

United Regional reports 85 COVID-19 positive patients

United Regional and the WFPD are working together to get old prescription drugs out of homes.
United Regional and the WFPD are working together to get old prescription drugs out of homes.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 85 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19 at United Regional Health Care System as of Friday.

Hospital officials said 5 of the patients are fully vaccinated, while 80 of them are unvaccinated.

36 patients are in critical condition at this time, with none of them having been vaccinated.

The hospital has seen 547 total COVID-19 related admissions since July 1, 2021, with 479 of them being unvaccinated.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say that no officers were injured, but the suspect is down.
Suspect killed in 8th St. standoff after firing at officers
Two suspects have been arrested for vandalism at a local elementary school.
Two minors arrested for elementary school vandalism
The manhunt started off of Seymour Highway Wednesday afternoon.
Wichita Falls manhunt ends with arrest
1 arrested after traffic stop in Wichita Falls
1 arrested after traffic stop in Wichita Falls
Provider Southwest Rural Electric Association was reportedly affected.
Power restored after outage in Electra, Vernon areas

Latest News

Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 24,606 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
1 death, 94 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
1 death, 200 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County
New estimates show preventable costs for treating hospitalized, unvaccinated patients reached...
1 in 500 Americans has died of COVID-19 as hospitals struggle