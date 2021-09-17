United Regional reports 85 COVID-19 positive patients

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 85 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19 at United Regional Health Care System as of Friday.

Hospital officials said 5 of the patients are fully vaccinated, while 80 of them are unvaccinated.

36 patients are in critical condition at this time, with none of them having been vaccinated.

The hospital has seen 547 total COVID-19 related admissions since July 1, 2021, with 479 of them being unvaccinated.

