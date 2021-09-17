Wichita County Sheriff’s Office investigating two deaths at jail this week

City Guide
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 16, 2021
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two deaths that happened days apart at the Wichita County Jail.

On Monday, Sept. 13, an inmate was found having a medical emergency. The 57-year-old man was taken to United Regional and later died.

Then on Wednesday, Sept. 15, a 73-year-old inmate also had a medical emergency. He was taken to United Regional too and later died.

The Texas Rangers have been called to investigate; the sheriff’s office will be doing an internal investigation as well.

