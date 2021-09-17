WWII WARBIRDS B-17

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -The WWII Warbirds are in Wichita Falls this weekend and you can take a tour aboard the commemorative Air Force B-17.

“The United States built twelve thousand seven hundred of them. There are only four actively flying in the United States,” said Nancy Kwiecien, the Executive Officer of the Commemorative Air Force for the Gulf Coast Wing. B-17 Aircraft, is almost 75 years or older. The Commemorative Air Force is giving flight tours to the public in Wichita Falls. One official says the aircraft was specially made.

“It was not built for comfort if was built for war. There was no heating on it,” says Howard Quoyeser, Mission Tour for the Gulf Coast Texas Raiders.

The purpose of the flight tours are to educate people about the life of an airmen but also to inspire the next generation of aviators. But being a war pilot wasn’t always pleasant for veterans.

“These are not happy memories we are asking them to revisit. It is in some cases literally almost traumatic to come back and remember and revisit those years and those experiences.,” said Kwiecien.

