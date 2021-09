WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Highlights from week four of Texas high school football and the Blitz on 6.

3-5A DII

Rider vs Odessa

4-4A DI

WFHS vs Burkburnett

Hirschi vs Vernon

6-3A DII

Henrietta vs Archer City

Holliday at Bells

City View vs Jacksboro

Nocona vs Chico

6-2A DII

Quanah at Ralls

7-2A DII

Windthorst vs Seymour

Six-Man

Chillicothe vs Baird

