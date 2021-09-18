Neo is looking for his forever home
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week.
Katie Lister with Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Chris Horgen in the studio to talk about a dog named Nestle.
Neo is a 2 1/2 year-old German Shepard mix who is energetic and sweet.
The adoption fee for dogs is $125 but that covers all shots, spay or neutering, and it gets the animal a microchip in case they ever get lost.
For more information you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.
Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.