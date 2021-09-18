Relief from the heat almost here

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It will be another warm weekend but by mid-next week, it will feel like fall. This afternoon we will have a high near 94 with sunny skies. Temps will increase over the next few days, Monday look to be the hottest day we will see for a while. Tuesday morning a cold front moves into the area, dropping temps into the 80′s. A few showers and storms could develop along the front. Wednesday will have a high near 85.

