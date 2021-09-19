One more hot day

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Monday will be the hottest day we see for a while before a cold front brings in seasonably cool weather. Monday will have a high near 100 degrees with mostly sunny skies. Tuesday morning our cold front arrives dropping temps into the low 80′s. Winds will also shift from the south to north. A few showers and storms could develop across our far western counties. Tuesday night temps drop into the mid 50′s. The front also brings in drier air, dew points will be in the 30′s and 40′s. For the rest of the workweek highs look to stay in the 80′s, low will be in the 60′s. Next weekend temps creep back into the low 90′s.

