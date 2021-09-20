City Guide
3 deaths, 170 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Three deaths and 170 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Wichita County for Monday.

79 Wichita County residents are currently hospitalized.

DateDEATHSAGESNEW CASESHOSPITALIZED
Monday, September 20, 2021350s (2), 80s17079

Last week, there were a total of thirteen COVID-19 related deaths, 726 new cases, and 72 hospitalizations. 86% of new cases were not vaccinated, down from 93% the week before. Three of the thirteen deaths were vaccinated patients.

United Regional reported Friday that they have 85 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, including patients outside of Wichita County.

The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District has returned to daily rather than weekly reporting of COVID-19 case numbers, hospitalizations and deaths. Monday’s numbers will include numbers from Saturday and Sunday. They will also report reinfection and vaccine data on Fridays.

Additionally, Wichita Falls ISD’s COVID-19 case tracker shows there are 160 active COVID-19 cases within the district, down from 167 cases last week.

139 of those cases are students and 21 are staff members.

For MSU Texas, there are 20 active student cases and one active staff case as of Thursday, Sept. 16.

