Archer County issues emergency burn ban

An Archer County judge has issued an emergency order banning outdoor burning.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An Archer County judge has signed an order banning outdoor burning in unincorporated areas of the county.

The order will take effect on Sept. 19 and remain in place for 13 days. Violations would be considered Class C misdemeanors, which are punishable by a fines of up to $500.

The emergency order bans all outdoor burning in unincorporated areas of Archer County, with exceptions for burning household trash in a closed container (such as a barrel with a screened cover) and burns approved by Natural Resources Conservation Service or directors of the Cross Timber Prescribed Burn Association.

Firefighter training, public utility and mining operations, and burns conducted by a certified burn ban manager are also exempted from the order.

