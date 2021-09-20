WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in solving a burglary at the Vapor Village Smoke Shop.

The crime happened on Sept. 4 around 4:40 a.m. at the Vapor Village Smoke Shop on Southwest Parkway. Two unknown suspects wearing Halloween masks reportedly broke into the store and stole numerous items.

Crime Stoppers needs help finding masked burglary suspects (Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers)

Wichita Falls police have little information on this crime and could use the community’s help in solving it.

You can report any tips to Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888, reference case #21-080535 when calling. Long distance callers should dial 1-800-322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or visit their website here.

