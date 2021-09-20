City Guide
Fall is Almost Here

By Ken Johnson
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A strong fall cool front arrives tonight with blustery north winds behind it. Those winds drive temperatures down into the 60s by morning but will feel cooler than that thanks to those winds. Sunshine with gusty north winds will create a great day for Tuesday with highs up close to 80 with very dry air in place. Lows tomorrow night in the 50s and back up to the lower 80s for Wednesday. The official arrival of fall is Wednesday.

