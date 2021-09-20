Houston Police officer killed, another wounded while executing warrants

HOUSTON (KWTX) - Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said a Houston police officer has died, and another wounded, during a shooting that also resulted in the death of a 31-year-old man who the officers were attempting to arrest.

Authorities identified the slain officer as William Jeffrey, who joined the police department in 1990. The wounded officer was identified as Sgt. Charles Vance, reportedly in stable condition.

Houston Police Officer William Jeffrey (Houston Police Twitter)

CBS DFW reports the shooting happened sometime after 7 a.m. at the Timber Ridge Apartments, not far from George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, whose office is investigating the shooting because it happened in an unincorporated area, said on Twitter the officers were taken to Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center after they were shot at the apartment complex.

Gonzalez identified the suspect killed by authorities as Deon Ledet, who was wanted on a warrant charging possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver/manufacture.

Update to shooting scene on Aero Park involving HPD Officers: Members of HPD Major Offenders Division were executing arrest warrants on Deon Ledet (8-15-91). The warrants were for Possession with Intent to Deliver/Manufacture Penalty Group 4-200g and Possession of pic.twitter.com/TFXqhv6lhA — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) September 20, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.