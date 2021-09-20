City Guide
Security guard assaulted over hospital mask policy

Chad Staelens
Chad Staelens(Wichita County Jail)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A man was arrested Monday for reportedly attacking a security guard after becoming upset over Kell West Hospital’s mask policy.

Officers responded to the scene around 11:45 a.m. in reference the assault.

Wichita Falls police said 37-year-old Chad Staelens became upset over the hospital’s mask policy and caused a disturbance. After being asked to leave several times, Staelens allegedly became physical with a security officer and hit him in the face and neck area.

The security guard tried to block the suspects hands and Staelens then reportedly bit him on the thumb to the bone.

Staelens was arrested and charged with assault on a public servant, which is a third degree felony. The security guard was treated on scene.

