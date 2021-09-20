City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Supreme Court to hear Mississippi abortion case oral arguments Dec. 1

The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on a Mississippi abortion restriction Dec. 1.
The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on a Mississippi abortion restriction Dec. 1.(Source: CNN/file)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on a noteworthy abortion case in December.

The high court released its arguments calendar on Monday, and the Mississippi case, Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Org., will be heard Dec. 1.

The Mississippi case will consider whether pre-viability restrictions on abortion are unconstitutional.

The 2018 law allows abortions after 15 weeks only in medical emergencies or if the fetus has a severe abnormality. It makes no exception for rape or incest and punishes doctors who do not follow its guidelines.

Two federal courts have already blocked the Mississippi law.

The justices deliberated for months about whether to take up the dispute.

It’s considered the most important set of abortion-related oral arguments the court has heard since 1992, when the Supreme Court reaffirmed the constitutional right to terminate a pregnancy with the case of Planned Parenthood v. Casey.

It comes at a time when some states are putting up barriers to abortion access.

A Texas law was allowed to go into effect earlier this month, pending appeal, that restricts abortion access after six weeks.

Abortion has been legal in the U.S. since Roe v. Wade in 1973.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two deaths that happened days apart at the...
Wichita County Sheriff’s Office investigating two deaths at jail this week
Christopher Lynn Petty
Child predator sentenced to life in prison
1 arrested after traffic stop in Wichita Falls
1 arrested after traffic stop in Wichita Falls
Police say that no officers were injured, but the suspect is down.
Suspect killed in 8th St. standoff after firing at officers
Relief from the heat almost here

Latest News

FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 file photo, Paul Rusesabagina, center, whose story...
‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero sentenced to 25 years on terror charges
Both victims were taken to the hospital and neither injury was thought to be life-threatening.
Police: 2 people wounded in shooting at Virginia high school
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
3 deaths, 170 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County
Aerial footage shows thousands of migrants camped under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas.
US launches mass expulsion of Haitian migrants from Texas