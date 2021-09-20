City Guide
WFAFB Mobile Pantry scheduled throughout September

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry will be visiting several locations throughout September.

The mobile pantry will be heading over to Legacy Church of God on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

On Wednesday, food bank officials will be at Ben Donnell Housing Center from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

All of the remaining Mobile Pantry dates for September can be found below:

Legacy Church of God

  • Sept. 21 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Ben Donnell Housing Center

  • Sept. 22 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Mill St. Housing Center

  • Sept. 28 from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.’

The mobile pantry schedule for October, November and December can be found here.

