WFAFB Mobile Pantry scheduled throughout September
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry will be visiting several locations throughout September.
The mobile pantry will be heading over to Legacy Church of God on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
On Wednesday, food bank officials will be at Ben Donnell Housing Center from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
All of the remaining Mobile Pantry dates for September can be found below:
Legacy Church of God
- Sept. 21 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Ben Donnell Housing Center
- Sept. 22 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Mill St. Housing Center
- Sept. 28 from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.’
The mobile pantry schedule for October, November and December can be found here.
