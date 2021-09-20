Wichita Falls ISD addresses viral TikTok trend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD is feeling the effects of a viral TikTok trend.

WFISD Superintendent Michael Kuhrt addressed the trend Monday in a letter posted to the school district’s Facebook page.

One of the latest national TikTok trends is a challenge involving students sharing videos of damage done to school property.

Kuhrt said this trend has finally reached the WFISD, and that student vandalism had occurred in the bathrooms of the middle schools and high schools. Some schools have now made the decision to only open the bathrooms during passing periods as a result.

The superintendent then said the WFISD does not have enough staff members to monitor bathrooms throughout the school day.

All incidents have been investigated and those involved have reportedly been disciplined in accordance to the WFISD Student Code of Conduct. If the vandalism and theft continues, WFISD officials will require the parents of students found responsible to pay for the damages made to the property.

Kuhrt is asking parents to talk to their kids and let them know that these challenges are not harmless pranks and that destruction of school property has serious consequences.

