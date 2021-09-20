Clay County crash victim identified as Wichita Falls man

CLAY COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls man was killed Sunday in a crash on Highway 287 between Bellevue and Henrietta.

Texas DPS officials said the crash involved a single vehicle that rolled over several times, ejecting all of its occupants. Two adults and three minors were in the car when it crashed.

Mack Henry Lafaele, 34, of Wichita Falls was killed after being ejected from the vehicle. All of the other occupants were taken to United Regional; two minors were treated and released, one minor is in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries, and the other adult has a minor injury.

Texas DPS said the vehicle was traveling north on U.S. 287 and left the roadway near a curve. The vehicle then struck a concrete curb in the center median and rolled several times, ejecting all occupants.

Both southbound 287 lanes and one northbound lane were closed for several hours following the crash.

