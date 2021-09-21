$13K stolen from Bowie Jackrabbits Booster Club bank account

BOWIE, Texas (KAUZ) - The Bowie Jackrabbit Booster Club is short $13,000. They said it was stolen from their bank account.

Bowie police are investigating. Bowie ISD Superintendent Blake Enlow said they believe two suspects made purchases with club funds that were not approved. Enlow said although the funds are missing, he doesn’t anticipate any delay in money for students or sports teams.

“It seems that purchases were made over time and this was not a one-time transaction,” said Enlow. “We hope that through the investigation process, the money will be returned in one fashion or another and the goals the booster club has for those funds will be able to continue.”

Enlow said the booster club supplies many items that are supplementary, like uniforms and some equipment.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.