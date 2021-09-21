Community Healthcare Center changes patient acceptance policy

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Community Healthcare Center in Wichita Falls has made temporary changes in its patient acceptance policy.

The center will only accept new patients who meet specific criteria:

Ages 20 and under

Ages 65 and over

Pregnant women

The acceptance policy change was set in place due to the related increase in patient volume and the decrease in staffing and other resources.

