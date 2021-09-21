City Guide
Community Healthcare Center changes patient acceptance policy

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Community Healthcare Center in Wichita Falls has made temporary changes in its patient acceptance policy.

The center will only accept new patients who meet specific criteria:

  • Ages 20 and under
  • Ages 65 and over
  • Pregnant women

The acceptance policy change was set in place due to the related increase in patient volume and the decrease in staffing and other resources.

