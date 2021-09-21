City Guide
Fall Arrives on Wednesday

By Ken Johnson
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The official arrival of fall or the fall equinox is at 2:21 PM Wednesday. However, it feels like it arrived a day early with north winds and fall-like temperatures. The winds will die off later tonight and with clear skies, we’ll see temperatures drop into the lower 50s and upper 40s by morning. Expect more great sunshine for Wednesday with highs in the lower to middle 80s. Temperatures climb back to the 90s this weekend.

