Law enforcement investigating murder-suicide in Munday

MUNDAY, Texas (KAUZ) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office and Munday Police Department are investigating a murder-suicide that reportedly happened in north Munday.

Law enforcement officials said police were called to the scene Monday night where they found two deceased men inside of a home.

State evidence shows that one of the men shot and killed the other and then took his own life, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

No other information has been made available at this time.

