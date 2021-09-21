City Guide
Law enforcement investigating murder-suicide in Munday

No other information has been made available at this time.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MUNDAY, Texas (KAUZ) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office and Munday Police Department are investigating a murder-suicide that reportedly happened in north Munday.

Law enforcement officials said police were called to the scene Monday night where they found two deceased men inside of a home.

State evidence shows that one of the men shot and killed the other and then took his own life, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

No other information has been made available at this time.

