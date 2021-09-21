City Guide
Local church holds vaccination clinic in downtown WF

The Church of the Good Shepherd will host a mobile vaccination clinic from United Regional...
The Church of the Good Shepherd will host a mobile vaccination clinic from United Regional Hospital on Sept. 26.(Loren Holmes | Loren Holmes/Anchorage Daily News via AP, Pool, File)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 12:27 PM CDT
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A local church is making it easy to get vaccinated by holding a mobile vaccine clinic this Sunday.

The Church of the Good Shepherd will be putting on a vaccine clinic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 26. The church will be hosting a mobile vaccination unit from United Regional Hospital, which will offer the newly FDA-approved Pfizer vaccine.

The clinic is free and open to the public, with walk-ins welcomed.

The Church of the Good Shepherd is located at 1007 Burnett St. in downtown Wichita Falls, on the corner of 10th and Burnett.

