Local church holds vaccination clinic in downtown WF

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A local church is making it easy to get vaccinated by holding a mobile vaccine clinic this Sunday.

The Church of the Good Shepherd will be putting on a vaccine clinic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 26. The church will be hosting a mobile vaccination unit from United Regional Hospital, which will offer the newly FDA-approved Pfizer vaccine.

The clinic is free and open to the public, with walk-ins welcomed.

The Church of the Good Shepherd is located at 1007 Burnett St. in downtown Wichita Falls, on the corner of 10th and Burnett.

