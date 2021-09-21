Texas Blood Institute to host blood drive in Burkburnett

BURKBURNETT, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Blood Institute is in need of blood donations.

In a partnership with the Burkburnett Rotary Club and Yellow Rose Sertoma Club, a blood drive will be held Thursday, Sept. 23 at the First Baptist Church of Burkburnett Fellowship Center.

The drive will last from 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. and donors will receive a free t-shirt.

To schedule an appointment, contact DeeDee Harris at (940) 781-2260.

