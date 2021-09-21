WF City Council approves budget, lowers property tax

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - In a vote of six to one, the Wichita Falls City Council approved the budget for the upcoming fiscal year in addition to a lower property tax rate for citizens.

The budget for this year is slated at $195.4 million, an $11 million increase from last year. 45% of that budget will go to various expenditures with public safety, general city services, and non-departmental receiving the bulk of that 45%.

“It is a long process and sometimes I think it gets out of hand in the sense that citizens think we are adopting 109 million-plus budget and think that we haven’t combed through that already as much as possible to make sure that we’re doing our jobs,” City of Wichita Falls Mayor Stephen Santellana said. “We’ve asked a lot of questions.”

Attached to the budget was a decrease in the property tax rate. The old rate of point $.763323/$100 of assessed value will now drop down to point $.760928. The city will however be making more money after the overall value of property in Wichita Falls went up in addition to an increase of new property coming in.

“Sometimes that language is confusing to them on how we can decrease a rate and things can go up, where these ceilings are or where these automatic elections or automatic rollbacks. That’s why we say reach out to us,” Mayor Santellana said. “Sometimes I can give you a little one page or I can give you a quick explanation of where that money is, where our ceiling is at. It’s tough for joe public to get that information and understand it right off the bat.”

in addition to approving the budget and lower tax rates, the city council spent a large portion of the meeting discussing a new ordinance that would increase the cost fee for almost all city operations.

A number of councilors argued that although tedious, fees should be voted on one by one rather than as a whole, specifically when it comes to development fees. Wichita Falls ranks at the bottom for cost amongst other cities, and some are saying that’s a good thing.

“So I asked the question, is it bad? Is it negative to be in the last place for certain fees? For me, it’s a positive thing with more room for growth that the chamber of commerce would love to know about,” Michael Grassi of the North Texas Home Builders Association said. “From a development standpoint, the cost to do business here is a lot lower than the rest of the state.”

In addition to development, council decided to table other fees and go through them individually at a later date.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.