WF Health District comments on Pfizer vaccine for kids

By Tanner Deleon and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Local health officials commented on the possibility of having COVID-19 vaccines for school-age children.

Pfizer has announced that they are only a few weeks away from having a vaccine available to children ages five through 11 years old. Although there is no specific time table on when the vaccine will be available, Pfizer said that the vaccine is coming along much more quickly than originally expected.

Local health officials said there is no better time than now for that to be available, particularly as cases inside schools continue to rise.

“Those kids will be less likely to have the opportunity to contract COVID, but also to get other people sick,” said Amy Fagan, Assistant Director of the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Health District. “That is kind of breaking that cycle, and that’s something that is really really important for our community, Texas, the nation and the world.”

Fagan said that as a health official and a parent, she is looking at every detail to make sure that the vaccine is safe, and that all signs have pointed to that being true so far. She believes that once the vaccine is released, it has the opportunity to tremendously cut down the number of positive cases.

The vaccine would be the same as the one given to adults in a two-dose series, but with a smaller dosage amount. Studies show that the vaccine is still effective for kids with the reduced dose.

