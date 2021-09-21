WFPD mourning loss of deputy chief

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is mourning the loss of Deputy Chief Richard “R.W.” Smith following his long battle with cancer.

The deputy chief began his career with WFPD in 1983 after graduating from the 41st Police Academy, and served the community for over 38 years.

Our hearts go out to his family and loved ones, as well as those he touched in law enforcement and the community.

