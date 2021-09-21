Wichita Falls ISD board takes no action on choosing new mascots, colors

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls ISD board has decided to take no action on choosing the mascots and colors for their two new high schools.

Instead, the board has sent the list back to the naming committee for review. School board members raised concerns over some of the suggested names, as did community members who spoke during public comment.

The meeting ended abruptly when three board members left, breaking quorum.

Five mascot names were given for Legacy High School and only four for Memorial because there was a tie for fifth and the naming committee elected to rule both names out instead of putting them both in.

Below is the list of names given to the school board at the previous meeting, a new selection of mascots will be presented at a later meeting.

For Legacy High School, it was between the following:

Raptors

Landsharks

Sentinels

Lobos

Lightning

For Memorial High School, it was between the following:

Aviators

Falcons

Mavericks

Titans

Once the school board accepts the names from the committee, they will let the students grades 9th and below vote on which mascot they like more; the winner for each school will be the new mascot.

The naming committee also presented color options for each mascot. The board will vote on those as well and the top two for each school will then be voted on by the students.

