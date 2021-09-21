Windy conditions will last

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Tuesday, we are looking at a completely different forecast. Today will feel great outside with a high of 82. However, today will also be windy, with the wind being out of the north at 15 to 25 mph. Gusts could even reach up to 35 mph. Overnight tonight, we will see our lowest low in a few months. This will likely be the coldest we have been since May! Tonight we will have a low of 50. Heading into Wednesday, we will warm up a smidge. We will have a high of 83 with sunny skies. The wind will calm down tonight. We will see the winds out of the north at 10 mph.

