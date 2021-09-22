4 deaths, 126 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 4 deaths and 126 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Wichita County for Wednesday.
79 Wichita County residents are currently hospitalized. There have been 356 new cases reported so far this week.
|Date
|DEATHS
|AGES
|NEW CASES
|HOSPITALIZED
|Monday, September 20, 2021
|3
|50s (2), 80s
|170
|79
|Tuesday, September 21, 2021
|1
|80s
|60
|84
|Wednesday, September 22, 2021
|4
|60s (2), 70s (2)
|126
|79
Last week, there were a total of thirteen COVID-19 related deaths, 726 new cases, and 72 hospitalizations. 86% of new cases were not vaccinated, down from 93% the week before. Three of the thirteen deaths were vaccinated patients.
United Regional reported Friday that they have 85 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, including patients outside of Wichita County.
The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District has returned to daily rather than weekly reporting of COVID-19 case numbers, hospitalizations and deaths. Monday’s numbers will include numbers from Saturday and Sunday. They will also report reinfection and vaccine data on Fridays.
Additionally, Wichita Falls ISD’s COVID-19 case tracker shows there are 160 active COVID-19 cases within the district, down from 167 cases last week.
139 of those cases are students and 21 are staff members.
MSU Texas reported 11 active student cases and three active staff cases as of Tuesday, Sept. 21.
