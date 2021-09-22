City Guide
4 deaths, 126 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 4 deaths and 126 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Wichita County for Wednesday.

79 Wichita County residents are currently hospitalized. There have been 356 new cases reported so far this week.

DateDEATHSAGESNEW CASESHOSPITALIZED
Monday, September 20, 2021350s (2), 80s17079
Tuesday, September 21, 2021180s6084
Wednesday, September 22, 2021460s (2), 70s (2)12679

Last week, there were a total of thirteen COVID-19 related deaths, 726 new cases, and 72 hospitalizations. 86% of new cases were not vaccinated, down from 93% the week before. Three of the thirteen deaths were vaccinated patients.

United Regional reported Friday that they have 85 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, including patients outside of Wichita County.

The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District has returned to daily rather than weekly reporting of COVID-19 case numbers, hospitalizations and deaths. Monday’s numbers will include numbers from Saturday and Sunday. They will also report reinfection and vaccine data on Fridays.

Additionally, Wichita Falls ISD’s COVID-19 case tracker shows there are 160 active COVID-19 cases within the district, down from 167 cases last week.

139 of those cases are students and 21 are staff members.

MSU Texas reported 11 active student cases and three active staff cases as of Tuesday, Sept. 21.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

