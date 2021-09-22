Annual Graham Rotary Club Duck Derby kicks off Saturday, September 25

GRAHAM, Texas (KAUZ) - The News Channel 6 City Guide is a segment that shines a spotlight on local businesses, events, and nonprofits in your communities. In this episode, we’re taking a closer look at the annual Duck Derby hosted by the Graham Rotary Club.

“It’s our primary fundraiser for the year. We use those funds, by and large, in support of a lot of different organizations in our community,” Sonny Cruse, a member of the Graham Rotary Club said.

This fundraiser also aides area nonprofits and school organizations who help sell the ducks for the event and are able to keep a small profit.

“Over the last two years, our third-party duck sales, our clubs and our groups that have sold ducks have earned almost $34,000 in profit just off selling ducks,” Cruse said.

The Duck Derby is taking place on Saturday, September 25, at Fireman’s Park in Graham. There will be free food, live music, balloon artists, and more. The event begins at 11 a.m. and the fun will continue until 4 p.m. While this is a fundraiser for the Graham Rotary Club, there are cash prizes up for grabs.

The grand prize for first place is $5,000. Second place will receive $500 and third will be awarded $100. But there is also a cash prize for Dead Duck Last at $250. With an estimated 10,000 rubber ducks ready to hit the water, the more ducks you buy the better your chances are to win.

“The best way to prepare to be a duck winner is to buy your ducks. Buy as many ducks as you can buy. That’s the best way to be a duck winner,” John Brown, president of the Graham Rotary Club said.

You can purchase your ducks at GrahamDuckDerby.com. If you would like your business, event, or nonprofit featured on the News Channel 6 City Guide, contact us at CityGuide@KAUZ.com or (940) 757-0691.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.