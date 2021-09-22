City Guide
Archer City woman responsive after being in intensive care for months

By Michael Grace and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ARCHER CITY, Texas (KAUZ) - An Archer City woman who’s been in intensive care for months is finally responsive again.

In August, News Channel 6 brought you the story of Tammy Lay, an Archer City woman who suddenly became unresponsive while on a trip in Daytona Beach, Florida, and was eventually separated from loved ones when they were forced to return home due to mounting expenses.

On Tuesday, we received an update that Tammy has been transported out of ICU to a specialty hospital and is getting back to her old self.

“It is fantastic to see Beverly and Shala and her come together,” said Kathy Fredline, a family friend. “It just makes you feel warm and fuzzy inside. It’s amazing to see just a glimmer of hope for this family.”

Tammy is on the road to recovery and hopefully heading home soon. To learn more about Tammy’s story, click here.

To donate to the family’s GoFundMe, click here.

