Burkburnett drinking water exceeds contaminant level for nitrate

BURKBURNETT, Texas (KAUZ) - The city of Burkburnett announced Wednesday their drinking water has exceeded the maximum contaminant level (MCL) for nitrate.

“Infants below the age of six months who drink water containing nitrate in excess of the MCL could become seriously ill and, if untreated, may die,” the public notice states. “Symptoms include shortness of breath and blue baby syndrome. If your child is under the age of six months, the child must be given an alternative water supply for any consumption. Boiling the affected water is not an effective treatment for nitrate removal.”

Most consumers do not need to use an alternate water supply, according to the public notice. If you have health concerns, it’s recommended that you speak with your doctor to get more information on how this might affect you. Health effects on fetuses of pregnant women are unclear at this time.

The city of Burkburnett will be taking the following action to address the nitrate issue:

The City of Burkburnett currently operates an ion exchange water treatment plant, which is designed to lower the level of nitrate in our public drinking water. The City of Burkburnett monitors the level of nitrate daily while TCEQ monitors the level quarterly. The City of Burkburnett is committed to producing the highest quality of drinking water. We will continue to monitor the nitrate levels carefully to ensure compliance with Federal and State drinking water standards. If you require an alternate water supply, we ask that after you purchase the drinking water, simply bring the receipt to City Hall at 501 Sheppard Rd for reimbursement. The alternate water will be provided until the next nitrate sample is in compliance with the 10 mg/L requirement. It is of high importance to our organization and community that we successfully deal with the nitrate levels found in our drinking water. Thank you for your cooperation.

Please share this information with all people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (i.e., people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses). You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail.

If you have questions regarding this matter, you may contact Mike Whaley at 940-569-2263, EXT 1004.

